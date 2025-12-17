Realtor reveals what homebuyers should know before purchasing a home with solar panels: 'Great information'

Buying a house is an exciting but stressful moment in many people's lives. Buying one with a solar lease attached can make things a little more complicated.

Thankfully, a California realtor has advice on how to make sure you don't end up with buyer's remorse.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, Patricia Holter (@realtorpatricia_01) explained that if you are buying a home with an existing solar lease, taking on that lease could be part of the purchase agreement.

If that's the case, Holter stresses doing your due diligence to make sure the terms are something you're comfortable with and to immediately let your loan officer know about the lease.





"Make sure it's not going to mess up your qualifications," Holter says. "Because if you're shopping around at the max of your preapproval letter, you might not qualify for this house with also having to take on that solar lease."

How it's helping

Holter's advice is particularly salient in California, where solar panels are required on most new construction homes.

If those panels are leased, Holter says buyers should ask to see the lease agreement and to know information like how many years the lease will last.

"Make sure to really dive into the documents of the solar agreement to make sure it's something you're comfortable with," she says. Leasing has become a more popular option in recent years for those who want to experience the benefits of solar energy without the upfront cost of buying solar panels.

What everyone's saying

Commenters thanked Holter for her video, saying it was especially useful given the prevalence of solar panels on many homes.

"Great information!" one commenter wrote. "It's becoming so common."

