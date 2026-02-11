Homebuyer shares story of years-long battle after new house came with surprise monthly charge: 'If we would have known … we would have walked away'

A recent Reddit post sent out a warning to future homebuyers about the dangers of inherited solar contracts and non-responsive providers.

According to the post in the r/solar forum, the family purchased their home four years ago with an existing solar contract they couldn't escape. Their realtor told them terminating the agreement wasn't possible, locking them into a relationship with a company they never chose.

The system then failed to generate electricity, yet the auto-billing continued each month. The family only discovered the malfunction after receiving high utility bills showing substantial grid usage.

"Fair warning[:] if you buy a house with panels on it[,] be ready for a nightmare. If we would have known what we know now we would have walked away," the original poster noted.





As for the original poster's conundrum, fellow Redditors were quick to share their thoughts.

"I've been a real estate broker for 34 years and I would NEVER direct a potential buyer to assume an existing solar contract. As others have mentioned, make sure that the seller pays it off before you close or at the closing," shared one commenter.

"I've been in solar for years, and unfortunately this happens a lot with inherited leases or PPAs. Auto-billing during downtime, poor customer service, and bad installs aren't how solar should work but they're common with bad contracts and subcontractors," offered someone else.

"Employee turnover at some solar companies [is] also very high. Between signing my contract with [an unnamed] company, and receiving PTO, there was a completely new crew of electricians and office staff," another Redditor said.

