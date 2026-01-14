Homebuyer searches for negotiation strategies after realtors mention 25-year contract attached to new house: 'They say it's notoriously difficult'

"It feels like we're stuck with … little to no negotiation options."

Solar panels can reduce electric bills substantially, but buying a home with them already installed can be tricky. One homebuyer encountered this scenario and sought advice on negotiation strategies in the r/RealEstate subreddit.

"Currently buying a house with ~Sunnova~ SunStrong solar panels on the roof," the original poster explained. "We've solicited feedback from a couple realtors and their experiences and they say it's notoriously difficult, and can lead to excess damage to your roof. I'm a new homebuyer, and it feels like we're stuck with this brand-new 25-year contract with little to no negotiation options."

"Seller pays off entire solar contract at close or no deal," one person suggested. "Don't buy into someone else's lease."

Regarding the homebuyer's dilemma, commenters generally agreed that taking over the lease would be risky and that they should sign the contract only if the seller had paid off the lease.

"Ask for the last year of electric bills so that you can see if it's worth it to take over the solar lease," another user suggested. "Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't."

