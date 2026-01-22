Home seller met with urgent warnings after sharing realtor's concerning advice: 'Don't let that realtor lie to you'

"I would leave it be and sell as is."

No matter the size of your home, paying less on your energy bill is always a good thing. And one of the best ways to achieve that is via the installation of solar panels.

If you're interested in upgrading to solar, you can explore EnergySage's assortment of free and easy-to-use tools to get quick solar installation estimates and even compare quotes.

Some homebuyers, however, might not be aware of the effectiveness of home solar power. According to one Redditor, this became an issue when they were thinking about selling their home, which was equipped with solar panels. They took to an Indiana community subreddit in search of advice.

The person explained that after fighting their homeowners association for months over their solar installation, they had enjoyed a massive decrease in their monthly energy bills. But they wanted to sell their home, and a real estate agent advised them that solar panels were a red flag for buyers.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"I just don't understand why people would be more concerned about how their house looks than getting free electricity and having a backup that would help protect a basement from flooding and keep power on during an outage," they wrote.

In the comments, users shared their thoughts on the situation.

"Solar panels or a built-in EV charger, either are huge upgrades to a home. Don't let that realtor lie to you," one explained.

"Assuming all the solar stuff is paid off and there's no awkward leases to transfer, I would leave it be and sell as is," another suggested.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Someone else explained: "I would view an existing solar array as a major plus when house hunting. Who doesn't want cheap electricity without having to pay the upfront costs for the installation?"

By checking out EnergySage's free services, the average person can save up to $10,000 on a solar purchase and installation. EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system and available incentives in each state. Together, they can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels.

Upgrading to a home battery system is another great way to save on electricity, whether you have solar panels or are tapping into the grid. Home batteries offer dependable backup during power outages and a resilient energy alternative for your home.

EnergySage has a number of free tools that can simplify the process of purchasing a home battery system while also giving you access to competitive installation estimates.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.