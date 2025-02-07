  • Home Home

Former Facebook user seeks alternatives for online buying and selling: 'I had no idea'

"I hope it's used in my area!"

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Disconnecting from social media is becoming more and more appealing as people try to break their digital addictions and improve their mental health.

However, the communities and resources these websites provide are difficult to let go of.

One Redditor asked if anyone knew of a different platform to find used goods, allowing them to continue to live sustainably and save money in the process.

"I really want to quit facebook in light of recent events but I use it almost exclusively for the local Buy Nothing group," they wrote in a post to the r/anticonsumption Reddit group. "Is there any adequate alternative?"

Seasoned anti-consumerists had a few suggestions for where the original poster could turn to.

"I believe there is a Buy Nothing app for those who are not in FaceBook to use," one person said. "If that's all you use FB for perhaps this would work instead?"

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

"I had no idea!" the OP replied. "I hope it's used in my area!"

"Craigslist," another user suggested. "Marketplace was just a shameless ripoff of craigslist anyway."

Alternatively, you could also check your local thrift stores. While it might not be as targeted a search as an online platform, you never know what you might find when rummaging through the shelves.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Trading for used items or simply taking unwanted items off people's hands for free can decrease consumption, which has numerous benefits for the environment.

For example, instead of an old item heading to a landfill — where it will contribute to the production of potent planet-warming gas methane and take up land — it can be reused and repurposed by someone who really needs it or who has the skills to repair it.

This also decreases demand for new materials, which can be a serious drain on vital resources. 

What's more, decluttering can also improve mental clarity and cut down on household cleaning time. Instead of throwing away something perfectly usable, you can extend its life by giving it away. If you use services like Trashie or ThredUp, you can even earn rewards for your old stuff.

