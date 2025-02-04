Woman stunned to discover true value of Christmas ornaments purchased at thrift store: 'I felt so lucky'

A thrifter could not believe their luck after stumbling upon an expensive pair of holiday ornaments for just 50 cents each.

After sharing an image of the two ornaments in the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum, the thrifter revealed that the ornaments were 2003 Georg Jensen pieces. A three-piece set of ornaments like the thrifter retail for a whopping $99 — $79 if you're lucky to catch them on sale.

"Always loved Georg Jensen ornaments," wrote the thrifter. "I felt so lucky.

Redditors in the forum were impressed with the find.

"You could wear [them] as a necklace! So charming!!" replied one user. "Good for you."

Across Reddit, thrifters have shared their lucky finds, inspiring others to check out their local secondhand shops. From designer apparel to vintage furniture to novelty items, shoppers have found amazing items at serious discounts.

Shopping secondhand is a great way to save money while reducing your environmental impact. As this thrifter showed, you may end up stumbling upon valuable items for a fraction of the original price when you explore thrift stores.

What's more, if you replace just half of your new purchases with secondhand items (for a third of the price), you could save around $100 a year.

Thrifting doesn't just help your wallet, though. Each time you shop at a thrift store, you help keep unnecessary items from ending up in a landfill where they release harmful, planet-warming gases. In 2020 alone, 2.6 million tons of clothing waste ended up in landfills, per Earth.org.

Shopping secondhand not only helps combat the existing amount of waste but also helps decrease the demand for new items. The manufacturing and distribution of new products utilize significant amounts of dirty energy, which only exacerbates the globe's pollution. Shopping local and secondhand reduces your reliance on mass-produced, globally shipped items.

Redditors continued to discuss the thrifter's exciting find.

"So darling," commented one user.

"Beautiful," wrote another Redditor.

"Wow!" responded one user.

