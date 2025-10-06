Proud new landowner shares 'stunning' photos of scenic off-grid home: 'The ultimate thrill of a lifetime'

Owning your own piece of land can often require a significant amount of hard work, especially when establishing a fully sustainable and off-grid property, but the end result could very well be worth all the blood, sweat, and tears that made it happen.

One landowner was so proud of their efforts that they took to r/OffGridLiving to show off their idyllic waterfront property.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Although it wasn't exactly easy, the Redditor was able to purchase land in Patagonia, Chile, along the Magellan Strait.

"Solar power. Starlink internet. Little weather station," they wrote, offering a brief description of the property.

As seen in the provided pictures, the off-grid home also featured a water collection tank and a propane tank, covering all essential utilities. The home also came with beachside and mountain views.

"The nearest city is 50km north. This area hasn't any utility [providers]. Water from rain, electricity from solar panels or emergency generators," the user noted. To better illustrate just how private the location was, the landowner explained that there wasn't a cellphone signal available on the property.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"There's actually a cellphone tower 10km from here, useless because of obstruction from a mountain. To arrive here in winter, you need [a] 4x4 vehicle and tires with spikes (ice tires)," they added.

While not for everybody, off-grid living can be one of the best ways to help our planet. By generating your own power through renewable sources like solar panels and wind turbines, you can eliminate your reliance on planet-heating dirty energy sources, which drastically lowers pollution.

Installing solar panels can become the ultimate home energy hack by bringing the cost of energy down to or near $0. EnergySage offers a free service that simplifies the process of comparing quotes from vetted local installers, helping customers save up to $10,000 on new solar installations.

Due to the upfront investment, purchasing solar panels may not be in everyone's budget. However, leasing solar panels can still be a great option for those seeking to avoid high or fluctuating energy prices while also helping the planet.

Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program offers no-money-down installation and allows users to lock in low energy rates.

Many users in the comments section were blown away by the original poster's off-grid property.

"Absolutely stunning and the ultimate thrill of a lifetime," one commenter noted.

"Looks like an amazing job you guys are doing," added a second user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.