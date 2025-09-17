  • Home Home

Proud new landowner shares incredible photos of scenic off-grid property: 'Living the dream'

"What a nice setup."

by Hannah Slusher
"What a nice setup."

More people are exploring how to live with less, and one landowner in rural Maine is showing what that can actually look like day to day. 

A post shared in Reddit's r/OffGrid community is gaining attention for its mix of practical details and hopeful enthusiasm, as the user chronicles the start of their new life away from the power grid.

"A camper in the woods, a generator for power with plans for a solar and battery system," the Redditor wrote in their post, which includes a photo of their cozy property surrounded by trees.

The user explains they're setting up essentials like a solar power system, composting, and water collection while still keeping modern conveniences on hand.

One detail the post highlights is how off-grid living doesn't have to mean sacrificing comfort. With the right planning, landowners can still enjoy basics like heating, internet, or even entertainment systems — while saving money long-term by avoiding rising utility bills.

Beyond financial benefits, living independently from the grid can also provide resiliency during extreme weather, when storms or outages might otherwise leave households without power.

Making the switch also reduces reliance on energy-intensive infrastructure, helping lower overall resource consumption. Lifestyle shifts like this — when scaled across communities — can play a role in leading us toward a cooler, cleaner future. 

Installing solar panels is considered the ultimate home energy hack, since it can bring household electricity costs down to near $0. EnergySage makes it simple to compare vetted local installers and can help homeowners save up to $10,000 on installation.

Commenters on Reddit were quick to share encouragement.

"My dream. What a nice setup man," one wrote.

Another added, "Living the dream."

A third commenter chimed in with practical advice: "More insulation. Always more insulation. And have a plan for plowing."

x