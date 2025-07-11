Gardener met with warnings after purchasing seemingly innocent plant: 'Definitely do not plant'

"No matter how diligent you try to be, it won't be enough."

A simple planting mistake can easily overrun your garden — here's how to avoid it.

A new gardener was disappointed to find the plant they'd just purchased was an invasive species and asked for advice from fellow Floridians on r/FloridaGarden.

"I accidentally bought an invasive species," the Redditor wrote. "I bought this butterfly bush because I did a quick google search that said it's great for attracting butterflies and it would do well in full sun by my mailbox. Unfortunately, it wasn't until after I bought it that I found out it's invasive. Now I'm not sure if I should even plant it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Buddleja davidii, also known as summer lilac or butterfly bush, is native to China and Japan. While its honey-scented flowers can attract butterflies, the bush does more harm than good.

Like other invasive species, butterfly bush spreads rapidly, outcompeting native plants for resources. This reduces biodiversity, effectively reducing pollinators in the area — the opposite of its intended effect.

Native species, on the other hand, promote biodiversity. Even a small patch of wildflowers can create biodiversity similar to that of an entire meadow. Plus, the end result is absolutely gorgeous.

Native species vary by area, so it's best to research which plants are considered native in your zone. The National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder can identify which plants will naturally thrive in your backyard and save you from spending years fighting an invasive species such as Japanese knotweed.

Commenters urged the user not to plant the bush and suggested native alternatives instead.

"I'm excited that you caught this before you planted it! Your gut instinct is correct — you shouldn't plant it," one user said. "... The area you're wanting to plant in happens to be a perfect home for a native! Dune sunflower is a full-sun, very dry tolerant plant that does fantastic around mailboxes."

"Definitely DO NOT plant! No matter how diligent you try to be, it won't be enough. Between wind blowing, water flowing, and birds, the seeds are distributed everywhere," another person warned.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.