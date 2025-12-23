Homeowner warned after sharing photos of concerning growth in yard: 'I had no idea'

It's proven to be a multi-year headache for homeowners.

Burning bush is an aptly named shrub. Once it takes root, it can spread like fire.

That was the harsh reality for a Reddit user posting to the r/invasivespecies community and dealing with the pesky plant.

Their framing of the process indicated that it was far from their first rodeo with the invasive species.

"I did another square of sprout pulling," they revealed along with some pictures of their handiwork. "Thankfully this one was on a terrace so I had a place to sit beside my heels."

Burning bush, or Euonymus alatus, is classified by 21 states as invasive due to its problematic nature, per Homes & Gardens. While the plant's bright red color makes it an undeniable stunner in the fall, it's proven to be a multi-year headache for homeowners.

Properly disposing of it means not leaving any roots on the ground. Otherwise, the resilient plant will find new ways to rally back.

A commenter asked: "I assume you know to make sure that they are not left on the ground otherwise they'll re-root?"

"This set is going into the trash," the OP replied. "The ones I pulled previously I was not so careful, but hopefully the gravel will keep them down a bit."

If others' experiences are any indication, the plant won't be down long. Unfortunately, burning bush has other ways to return. Birds who consume its berries can unwittingly spread it near and far.

Once it takes root and spreads, it can outcompete other plants in local forests or your yard. Instead of burning bush, native plants like the black chokeberry shrub or sweetshrub, as Homes & Gardens suggested, can provide vibrant colors without the drawbacks.

These plants can also fit nicely into their native ecosystem including local wildlife, who can use them for habitat and food. While the OP was far from out of the woods with burning bush, they were doing an admirable job.

"It's a multi-year process," a commenter revealed. "When [I] have taken out a mother bush, a mature one, I'll be pulling little ones for at least 2 years."

The OP's story was a learning moment for another homeowner.

"I had no idea," they wrote. "My son and I cut down 2-3 wild ones on our property, so I'm glad I saw this!"

