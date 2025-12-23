  • Home Home

Homeowner warned after sharing photos of concerning growth in yard: 'I had no idea'

It's proven to be a multi-year headache for homeowners.

by Noah Jampol
Burning bush is an aptly named shrub. Once it takes root, it can spread like fire.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Burning bush is an aptly named shrub. Once it takes root, it can spread like fire. 

That was the harsh reality for a Reddit user posting to the r/invasivespecies community and dealing with the pesky plant.

Burning bush is an aptly named shrub. Once it takes root, it can spread like fire.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Burning bush is an aptly named shrub. Once it takes root, it can spread like fire.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Their framing of the process indicated that it was far from their first rodeo with the invasive species.

"I did another square of sprout pulling," they revealed along with some pictures of their handiwork. "Thankfully this one was on a terrace so I had a place to sit beside my heels."

Burning bush, or Euonymus alatus, is classified by 21 states as invasive due to its problematic nature, per Homes & Gardens. While the plant's bright red color makes it an undeniable stunner in the fall, it's proven to be a multi-year headache for homeowners.

Properly disposing of it means not leaving any roots on the ground. Otherwise, the resilient plant will find new ways to rally back.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

A commenter asked: "I assume you know to make sure that they are not left on the ground otherwise they'll re-root?"

"This set is going into the trash," the OP replied. "The ones I pulled previously I was not so careful, but hopefully the gravel will keep them down a bit."

If others' experiences are any indication, the plant won't be down long. Unfortunately, burning bush has other ways to return. Birds who consume its berries can unwittingly spread it near and far. 

Once it takes root and spreads, it can outcompete other plants in local forests or your yard. Instead of burning bush, native plants like the black chokeberry shrub or sweetshrub, as Homes & Gardens suggested, can provide vibrant colors without the drawbacks.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

These plants can also fit nicely into their native ecosystem including local wildlife, who can use them for habitat and food. While the OP was far from out of the woods with burning bush, they were doing an admirable job. 

"It's a multi-year process," a commenter revealed. "When [I] have taken out a mother bush, a mature one, I'll be pulling little ones for at least 2 years."

The OP's story was a learning moment for another homeowner.

"I had no idea," they wrote. "My son and I cut down 2-3 wild ones on our property, so I'm glad I saw this!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x