Gardener urges homeowners to rip out harmful plant that is spreading rapidly in US: 'The kind of education folks need'

A gardening expert is encouraging homeowners to rethink one of fall's flashiest shrubs.

In a TikTok post, Powers Plants (@powers_plants) stands beside a burning bush to explain why the vibrant plant should not be the autumn favorite many view it as.

"No. 1, highly invasive plant, especially in the Northeast and the Midwest," she says. "It's destroying native ecosystems. No. 2, from a design perspective, I get no spring flowers, it's a plain green shrub, and I get a couple weeks of bright red in the fall."

The creator mentions that gardeners may not realize how invasive it is. While you might have one under control in your yard, birds eat its berries and excrete the seeds in natural areas, where the bushes can grow uncontrollably.

The expert then shares a number of alternatives that offer both spring flowers and beautiful red foliage — without being harmful to local ecosystems.

Known for its fiery foliage in autumn, burning bush (Euonymus alatus) is a popular landscaping choice. But it's also an invasive species. Once established, it spreads aggressively, crowding out native vegetation and altering local ecosystems.

The creator recommends replacements such as nannyberry or American cranberry viburnum, native honeysuckle, winged or smooth sumac, and sweetspire. These native shrubs provide food and habitat for wildlife throughout the year while maintaining rich seasonal color. "So you'll be helping the ecosystem and gaining design value by removing your burning bush and replacing it with one of these natives," she says.

By swapping out invasive ornamentals for native plants, gardeners can boost biodiversity in their gardens. Burning bush will outcompete other plants, meaning your time and money will go to waste. Plus, native plants require fewer resources, which will save you money on water bills and other expenses.

On the environmental side, rewilding your yard with native plants or ground cover such as clover improves soil health and reduces the need for fertilizer and pesticides, which pollute nearby waterways. These species also help pollinators, which are essential for our food supply. Even partially upgrading your yard can offer big benefits.

Users praised the post for blending ecological awareness with practical design tips.

"I just learned this is invasive earlier this year... thx for spreading the word," one person wrote.

Someone else added: "I'm loving your content so much! Being able to identify invasive species is the kind of education folks need."

"We replaced ours with rose of sharon. The hummingbirds love them," another said.

A fourth commenter shared, "I removed ours… so glad I did!!"

