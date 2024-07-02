Gardener reflects on transformation 3 years after ridding yard of troubling invasive plant: 'Very irritating'

"My goodness we bought a lot of invasive stuff in our first year of gardening."

A gardener acknowledged their fault and celebrated the progress they made throughout a harrowing three-year journey of trying to eliminate an invasive species from their yard.

The Redditor posted a photo in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit with the caption: "3 years later, 3 years wiser, 3 fewer burning bush. My goodness we bought a lot of invasive stuff in our first year of gardening."

Burning bush (Euonymus alatus) is a popular plant because it presents a beautiful color during autumn, but it has been classified as an invasive species because of the devastating impact it can have on native plants. The plant has become such a nuisance that This Old House pointed out it "has been listed as an invasive plant in over 20 states and banned in several others, including Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Invasive species such as burning bush can grow and spread rapidly, outcompeting native plants for resources including sunlight, water, and nutrients. This often leads to the decline or extinction of native species and disrupts the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

Part of the problem is that these invasive species are still being sold commercially without proper warnings of the destruction they can bring to your yard.

One commenter responded to the post by explaining that they're dealing with a similar experience after buying a Norway maple tree and planting it in the middle of their yard, leaving them with the expensive task of trying to remove it.

"Very irritating that there is seemingly no limit to the invasive species garden centers can promote," the person stated. "I have invested a lot of time and money converting my garden beds and yard into mostly native areas, and that tree just sits in my yard and mocks me."

If you're facing similar issues with pesky invaders in your yard, there are solutions available that benefit the ecosystem. Rewilding your yard with a native species such as buffalo grass or clover can create a low-maintenance and eco-friendly yard that supports local biodiversity. Also, switching to a natural lawn can cut costs, save time, and help your local pollinators.

