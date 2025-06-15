Couple shares incredible look inside unique 'earthbag' tiny home: 'I'm so impressed'

"I'm very happy to give up a lot of luxuries in order to just not work all the time and not pay rent."

One couple is taking tiny home living to a different level with their entirely off-grid home and shed nestled on two acres of undeveloped land in New Mexico. Sharing a walk-through of their "earthbag" home on YouTube, Roan and Ivy state that their entire setup cost just $15,000.

The couple built everything themselves using burlap sandbags and reclaimed materials. In true off-the-grid form, Roan and Ivy don't have a running water system. Instead, they collect rainwater to use for cooking and bathing and use an outhouse instead of a traditional bathroom. They also rely on solar panels and portable power stations to meet their electricity needs.

"I'm very happy to give up a lot of luxuries in order to just not work all the time and not pay rent," says Roan. "It's pretty easy for me to do."

Living in a tiny, off-grid home like Roan and Ivy's can come with major perks, especially for your wallet. The couple has no rent or utility bills and very few expenses other than necessities, like food and clothing. Having that much financial freedom sounds like a dream for many, allowing for a flexible work schedule and more time for creative projects or hobbies.

Minimalist living can benefit the planet, too. Tiny homes use fewer materials and require minimal land disturbance to build. They also use clean energy sources rather than polluting, dirty energy. Other homeowners have had similar builds to lower their carbon footprints, like a California homeowner who lives in a 32-foot tiny home and a TikToker who lives off-grid in the Tennessee wilderness.

While you might not be in a place in your life to build a home from reclaimed material and sandbags, the core idea of downsizing, living simpler, and cutting costs is one you might be able to get behind. For example, you could capture rainwater to recycle water for your garden or repurpose old containers to reduce waste.

Installing solar panels is another realistic way you could lower your energy bills — sometimes to as little as $0 — and make your home a little greener. EnergySage can help you compare quotes from vetted local installers for free, leading to savings of up to $10,000 on solar installations.

If the upfront investment worries you, consider leasing solar panels instead. Palmetto's LightReach leasing program installs panels with no down payment requirements so you can start locking in low energy rates.

Roan and Ivy's DIY home excited many YouTube commenters who praised the couple for their self-sufficient way of life.

"I'm so impressed with the beautiful life this lovely couple have created for themselves," said one commenter, adding that they appreciate the couple's desire to "share what they've learned with others."

Another commented: "Epic seeing this younger generation Embracing the Pure free Life."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.