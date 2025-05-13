US passes momentous energy milestone for first time in history: 'It is a trend we believe is irreversible'

This development is welcome news and a harbinger of a new era in energy production in the United States.

A historic milestone was reached in the United States in March. For the first time ever, cleaner, low-carbon energy sources generated more electricity than fossil fuels. According to data from Ember, a nonprofit focused on energy, the share of fossil fuels in the country's energy production fell to 49.2%.

The results reflect a slight decline in fossil fuels of 2.5% and a significant increase in clean energy, with wind and solar leading the way. Solar energy rose 37% in the last year, while wind increased by 12% in the same period over the year prior, putting them at 24.4% of the country's total electricity production in March, with nuclear and hydroelectric representing most of the rest.

As an article by Canary Media pointed out, this achievement occurred during the spring "shoulder season," the time of year between peak demand periods.

Milder weather means less demand on the energy grid from heating and cooling, which tend to make up the largest proportion of household energy bills, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

So while clean energy sources' share of electricity production always rises during these periods, it is the first time they've ever eclipsed fossil fuels — no small feat in the current political climate. Despite executive orders to boost coal production, the dirtiest and most harmful of all energy sources is in terminal decline.

Coal simply cannot compete with solar and wind. An analysis by Energy Innovation put it in stark terms: 99% of existing coal plants are more expensive to run than switching to renewables. Similarly, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis noted that by 2030, coal production will be a third of its 2011 peak. Aging coal plants are being phased out, and no new coal plants are being built to replace them. "It is a trend we believe is irreversible," the analysis concluded.

On the other hand, solar energy is overwhelmingly popular across the political spectrum and gaining momentum. For example, ruby-red Texas is one of the nation's most enthusiastic solar and wind states, per Inside Climate News. Solar is not only clean; it's also cheap and becoming increasingly affordable every year.

This development is welcome news and a harbinger of a new era in energy production in the United States. Renewables are now a big part of the energy grid, and the only way is up.

