Off-grid homeowner shares incredible method for keeping their house warm during freezing temperatures: 'Jealousy can't describe how much I want this'

What if you could heat your home using nature? A Canadian homeowner who is living an off-the-grid lifestyle has engineered his home to maintain warmth even during freezing winter temperatures. Christopher (@my.offgrid.adventure) posted a video on TikTok detailing how he "passively heats [his] home for free."

Christopher has been living off-grid for about five years, and he built a sunken greenhouse that encapsulates heat during the day. He demonstrated that while it was minus 9 degrees Celsius outside — roughly 15.8 degrees Fahrenheit — the greenhouse was over 20 degrees Celsius, or about 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Christopher strategically positioned large windows to capture sunlight during the day, warming the interior space. This has ensured a consistent indoor climate, even during the cold Canadian winters, without incurring heating costs.

"I have this dream that I'll be able to grow vegetables for an additional three to four months," he shared in the video.

This off-grid home really impressed TikTok users.

"This is what a successful life looks like … You made it," one comment said.

Now, you might be wondering what Christopher does in the summer months when the greenhouse gets rather uncomfortably hot. He said he's designed a geothermal earth battery that will take the air in the greenhouse, cycle it about eight feet below the home and return it to the greenhouse, similar to air conditioning.

"Cycling it underground is like an attic fan," another user shared. "It pulls the cool air from whatever shady window is open and pushes all the gear out. Brilliant, I love your setup."

Christopher's video exemplifies how embracing an off-grid lifestyle can offer significant financial benefits. Relying on more affordable energy sources and sustainable building can drastically reduce or even eliminate monthly utility bill costs and also contribute to a reduced carbon footprint. There's an opportunity to build your "dream home," and for some, it really can be life-changing.

As the demand for sustainable living grows, innovations like passive solar heating in off-grid homes can encourage people to make substantial lifestyle changes. By harnessing natural resources and thoughtful design, it's possible to create comfortable, cost-effective homes with a deep connection to nature.

Many other TikTokers could picture themselves living in a set up like Christopher's.

"Jealousy can't describe how much I want this," one user said.

Another TikToker made a great point: "Being able to walk into a greenhouse with a bunch of lush plants growing in the middle of winter, probably helps with [Seasonal Affective Disorder] as well."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.