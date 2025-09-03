Shopper stunned after discovering high-end 'classic' purchased at yard sale: 'You win'

A yard sale shopper took to Reddit to celebrate a fantastic find while perusing the items people no longer wanted.

Posting in the r/thriftstorehauls subreddit, they shared a gorgeous navy blue Burberry trench coat they found at a yard sale for just $4.

Photo Credit: Reddit

To call that a steal would be a massive understatement; given the retail price of Burberry coats, finding one in that condition for $4 is highway robbery. While this particular model of coat isn't currently available on the company's site, similar styles of cropped trench coats are for sale for upwards of $2,000.

Shopping at thrift stores and yard sales is a great way to find incredible fashion at affordable prices. From vintage bomber jackets for just $10, to over $200 worth of yarn purchased for just $12.99, and stunning vintage furniture, you can find things you love at a fraction of their retail price.

Even if you don't find valuable treasures like these, you can find plenty of clothes, furniture, and kitchenware that you love at incredibly affordable prices.

But the benefits of thrifting go beyond just bargain hunting. By purchasing clothes and goods secondhand, you're helping to keep them out of landfills, which slows the expansion of those landfills and the rising amount of pollution they produce.

Landfills produce a toxic mixture of methane, carbon dioxide, and other organic compounds, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. These gases trap heat in Earth's atmosphere, and landfills account for 14 percent of methane production in the United States.

By reducing the amount of clothes in landfills, you're reducing the amount of methane being produced by those landfills.

Commenters were thrilled by the poster's find.

"You win!!" said one.

"Looks like you got yourself a classic to keep for years!" said another, "Nicely done OP."

"Very nice!" said a third, "Great deal too."

