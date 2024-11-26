Proud shopper shows off incredible surprise freebie from garage sale: 'It's legit, still cool if not'

One Reddit user was proud to show members of r/ThriftStoreHauls their latest find at a garage sale: a Burberry scarf.

"I've been told from Reddit that it's legit, still cool if not. They told me everything was going to go to Goodwill within the next hour and let me take anything for free," the poster explained to Redditors.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Between garage sales, antiques, flea markets, and pawn shops, the selection for those who swear by secondhand items is large. If you replace only half of all of your new purchases with buying used, you could find yourself saving almost $100 annually.

From furniture to clothing and accessories to appliances, the market for used products has grown over recent years, allowing people to save money on necessities, unearth vintage gems, and curtail the environmental footprint of a billion-dollar industry.









According to a study released in the Journal of Circular Economy, buying secondhand clothes "leads up to 42% lower impacts for climate change and cumulative energy demand," as those items would have otherwise likely been dumped in landfills.

The thing is, fast fashion has been soaring just as much.

Shoppers continue to release videos of themselves trying on ultracheap clothes that they've just received in the mail from online retail giants like Shein, which is not only known to generate cheaply made clothes quickly but is also facing accusations of using child labor.

Hopefully, internet users are increasingly sharing hacks to upcycle or recycle old clothes or, in this case, sharing their thrift finds.

"Very nice score, love it," one Redditor said of the Burberry scarf.

"Beautiful. It must be very soft," a second user wrote. "Jealous!" another added.

If you'd also like to make the online community envious of your style while shopping smart and cheap, here is TCD's guide to thrifting.

