Home designer shares what you should be doing with your old spray paint cans: 'That is so clever'

So many things that end up in the trash could be turned into something else — you just don't know it because you've never thought about it. Old spray paint cans, for instance, could light up your world if you give them a chance.

The scoop

Sustainable stylist Sarah Teresinski (@redeux_style) gives a demo on what to do with spray paint cans instead of throwing them away.

Sarah's video shows how to turn the caps of spray paint cans into mini solar-powered lanterns.

Start by drilling tiny holes into the caps. Then use double-sided sticky tape or glue on the base of solar-powered lights, and pop them in. They can even be strung to hang in place.

"Happy upcycling!" Sarah says.

She recommends recycling the cans properly by calling a pickup service once you accumulate a few or finding a local scrap place that will take them.

How it's helping

This is a beautiful way to light up your porch on a budget while reducing waste. Knowing your recycling options is just as important as looking into upcycling options. Every little action helps, and it's a great way to put your creativity to use as you come up with new ideas for other products around the house.

The less that makes its way to our landfills, the better. These sites are known for their toxic gas production, which contributes heavily to our warming planet. Landfills are also full of microplastics, which are becoming a major health concern. These plastics are finding their way into our oceans, the air we breathe, our food, and our bodies. Anything we can do to minimize this is a breath of fresh air for all of us.

It's important to be mindful when getting rid of things. Luckily there are all kinds of outlets and sources for ideas on what to do with items you no longer need. GotSneakers will take your old or unwanted shoes with the goal of providing shoes for those who need them. You can even make cash in the process.

What people are saying

The unique upcycling hack was much appreciated.

"That is so clever," one TikToker gushed.

"I'm gonna start saving my lids," another declared.

A third said, "Your brain is amazing."

