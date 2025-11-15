Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after item for cheap at Goodwill: 'I absolutely love it'

One person scored a secondhand gem and shared their win on Reddit, encouraging fellow shoppers to hit the thrift store.

The Reddit user snagged a Breville Smart Oven at their local Goodwill for $8. The versatile toaster oven retails for between $269 and $399, depending on the model.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It turned on and heated up in store," they wrote in the caption. "Just needs some minor cleaning and I'm going to check and make sure other features work. Not sure if I'm keeping it or flipping it....."

Thrift shopping is a great way to save money on clothes, furniture, and more. If you replace half of your new purchases with pre-loved items, you can save about $100 annually. Plus, it helps divert perfectly usable goods away from the landfill and into new homes. Only 22.3% of the 62 million tons of e-waste produced annually is properly recycled, according to the World Health Organization. Thrifting curbs the amount of e-waste sitting in dumps and emitting heat-trapping gases that supercharge extreme weather events.

Like this Reddit user, many frugal shoppers land luxury and designer goods at major discounts. Another thrifter found a working Vitamix blender, which typically costs $500, for only $15 at Goodwill. Some people can even make money from their thrift finds by flipping them, as the poster suggested.

Fellow thrifters celebrated the original poster's impressive find and shared their experiences using the Breville Smart Oven. Some even said they prefer the appliance to their polluting gas stoves.

"I have this one!" one person wrote. "I absolutely love it. Great find!"

"I have a version of that one and it's my favorite way to cook!" another said. "I rarely use the big oven on my range anymore. It's big enough to cook anything but small enough to take outside to clean it; no more oven cleaner fumes!"

