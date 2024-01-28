  • Home Home

Delivery driver sparks outrage online after sharing photo of ridiculously expensive and unnecessary order: ‘They are the worst’

“Some people have more dollars than sense.”

by Laurelle Stelle
"Some people have more dollars than sense."

Photo Credit: iStock

One delivery driver’s post about an order of bottled water drew heavy criticism from the r/Anticonsumption community.

“Buying ‘fancy’ water instead of a filter and reusable bottles,” said the Redditor sharing the post, which consisted of a photo of the delivery.

In the photo, at least 16 boxes of Fiji-brand bottled water are visible. They come in multiple sizes and with more than one type of branding, probably containing an assortment of differently-sized bottles, which seems unnecessarily complicated for ordinary drinking water.

"Some people have more dollars than sense."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Bottled water is already a poor choice in most cases. Water filters can turn even low-quality tap water into pure and healthy drinking water — and there are atmospheric water generators coming out that produce even purer water from thin air. Both of those choices are cheaper than bottled water in the long run, especially when paired with reusable water bottles so you can take your water with you wherever you go.

On the flip side, bottled water often isn’t pure and healthy, even when it’s advertised as such. Recent research reveals that the plastic itself releases harmful chemicals into the water, which consumers then drink. It’s even worse when bottles sit out in the sun and warm up since the heat releases chemicals even faster.

Plus, the bottles create a lot of trash to deal with, and most end up as litter or in landfills rather than being recycled.

That makes this homeowner’s order of hundreds of bottles of water a drain on their wallet and a burden on the environment. “The deceptions of capitalism at their finest! ie adding ‘value’ to water,” said one commenter.

“Some people have more dollars than sense,” said another user. “Water bottle companies only produce plastic. They are the worst.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x