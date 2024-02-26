Expert gardener shares ‘resourceful’ hack to jump-start plant growth using trash: ‘DIYing at its best’

“Wow this is the first video I’ve ever seen on gardening that made me think hmm maybe I can actually do it too!”

Gardening enthusiasts and novices alike often seek innovative ways to simplify the process of sowing seeds and nurturing plants. One such ingenious solution making waves across social media is the bottle cap hack.

The scoop

The hack, recently shared by Mama Judy (@judybaogarden), is a simple yet effective technique for seed planting that requires nothing more than an old plastic flossing toothpick, some hot glue, and a bottle cap. Mama Judy’s son, who records the voiceover for the video, explains that a bottle cap is the perfect depth to create holes to put your seeds in.

@judybaogarden Mom is always inventing in her garden! Here’s how she uses a bottle cap and toothpick for planting seeds 🌱 ♬ original sound – JudyBaoGarden

Mama Judy uses the cap to create the perfect evenly spaced holes in the dirt. After distributing seeds into each hole, she fills each one back up with a gardening trowel and presses the soil lightly with a potato masher.

“You water them lightly once a week,” she explains as she hangs her container outside. “Don’t water too much.” Once the seeds start to bud, she will transport them individually into small containers.

How it’s helping

The bottle cap hack promotes sustainability by encouraging the reuse of plastic materials. Over a million plastic water bottles are sold every minute around the world, and unfortunately, a significant portion of these bottles end up polluting our environment.

A recent report revealed that plastic bottles can harm human health at every stage of the life cycle, from the extraction of raw materials to their disposal. This pollution not only affects our health, but also contributes to environmental issues and climate impacts.

Additionally, the hack is simple enough to encourage nongardeners to consider homegrown produce, thereby reducing reliance on mass-produced, store-bought alternatives. Food production accounts for over a quarter of global gas pollution and requires the use of half the world’s habitable land, according to Our World in Data. By cultivating fruits and vegetables at home, individuals can enjoy fresh, nutritious produce while minimizing their carbon footprint and supporting local ecosystems.

If gardening sounds too daunting to start on your own, community gardening can be a great option. It can contribute to breaking down social barriers and creating a sense of community, which can be incredibly uplifting for mental health.

According to a 2020 study conducted in Singapore, community gardeners reported significantly higher levels of well-being compared to nongardeners and those who garden at home.

What everyone’s saying

Reactions to the bottle cap hack have been overwhelmingly positive, with social media users praising its simplicity and effectiveness.

“She’s got it figured out,” said one commenter.

Another user expressed admiration for the resourcefulness, highlighting the appeal of utilizing everyday household items in unexpected ways.

“I love how she uses random stuff. Nothing fancy. DIYing at its best,” they said.

Finally, the hack’s accessibility and eco-friendly approach resonated with individuals seeking practical, sustainable solutions for their gardening endeavors.

“Wow this is the first video I’ve ever seen on gardening that made me think hmm maybe I can actually do it too!” another said.

