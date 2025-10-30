Appliance reviewer conducts head-to-head stovetop competition with 'unexpected' finish: 'This is going to be my go-to'

For campers, folks spending time outdoors, or anyone who cooks off-grid, choosing the right cooktop can make a big difference. In a recent YouTube video, off-road, camping, and overland enthusiast Robert from Sherburn Outdoors compared his long-trusted Jet Boil propane system with a budget-friendly electric induction burner, putting both to the test to see which heats water faster and uses less energy.

Robert begins the video by detailing his history with propane cooktops. "I would say this thing has got at least 150 nights on it over the years. It's worked extremely well and has never had a single problem," he notes, highlighting the dependability of his Jet Boil system.

Yet, with a new Elite 200 V2 power station providing 273 watt-hours, Robert wanted to see whether an electric induction cooktop could hold its own.

For the test, Robert measures how long it takes to boil four cups of water with each method. To his surprise, the induction cooktop reached a boil in just over four minutes — two minutes faster than his propane one.

"Unexpected… I actually really thought the Jet Boil would do this faster," he reflects.

He also notes that the induction burner consumed less than 200 watt-hours from his battery, showing that electric cooking off-grid can be practical and efficient.

By the end of the test, Robert concludes, "I am going to move to this Duxtop. And this is going to be my … go-to for a while. And I'm going to retire the Jet Boil just for a little bit."

In the comments, viewers were equally amazed.

"I love my Jet Boil but that is impressive!" one viewer wrote.

Another detailed their hybrid approach to combine reliability with modern efficiency. "I added an induction burner for redundancy. If I run out of propane or battery I have the other. I wanted more things to use with my power station," they said.

Robert isn't the only one making the switch. Induction stoves are increasingly being recognized as a safer alternative to gas stoves that also boost efficiency. Not only do they cook faster than traditional propane or electric coil stoves, but they also use less energy, helping save on operational costs over time. Plus, with federal incentives, consumers can get up to $840 off an induction range, although they expire at the end of 2025, making now the perfect moment to upgrade.

Like Robert shows in the video, plug-in and portable induction burners are also available for outdoor use or for those who don't want to do a full kitchen upgrade. With prices starting around $50, they offer an easy and affordable way to try out induction cooking.

