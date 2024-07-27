Thrilled thrifter shares picture of 'white whale' dish set found for unbelievable price: 'This is amazing'

Thrift stores can save you hundreds of dollars on highly sought-after home and dishware items, as one shopper recently found.

In a post to the r/ThirftStoreHauls subreddit, the thrift shopper revealed that after a long search, they discovered an almost complete dish set that retails for nearly $180. However, thanks to the discount that comes with thrifting, the shopper paid less than $20.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found my white whale!" the Reddit user wrote above a photo of the find. "Found an almost complete set of … the dishes my gram had a few of (that I have now). I've been missing her a lot lately and this really made me smile."

The dishes were painted with a classic Churchill Blue Willow pattern.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page at no cost to you.

The thrift shopper revealed they scored the 72-piece set for only $18.49.

This is a massive deal compared to brand-new dishware, as a similar 20-piece set can be purchased on Amazon for $179.99.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This is truly a case of one person's trash being another shopper's treasure. Thrift stores are notorious for major steals and deals on high-end home and kitchen items. Research has found that by purchasing products at secondhand stores like Goodwill, the Salvation Army, or Savers, shoppers can save upward of $100 each month, resulting in more than $1,000 in savings annually.

Not only does thrifting help your wallet, but it can also benefit nature by decreasing the number of items tossed in overcrowded landfills, where they create air-polluting toxins. Additionally, opting to shop second hand decreases the demand for mass-produced items sold at big-box retailers, which also cause air-warming pollution when shipped around the globe.

Thrift shopping has been on the rise in recent years, with the market expected to reach $351 billion by 2027, according to ThredUp.

Dozens of other thrifters raved over the OP's major steal, with many saying they had similar dish sets in their homes as children.

"OP, this is amazing!!! Congratulations," one Reddit user wrote.

"Wow, a full set! i have a few of those plates but i would love the matching bowls. great find," wrote another.

"Incredible!! My grandmother had this entire set while I was growing up," a third chimed in. "I'd pay a pretty penny to have it. Lucky duck!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.