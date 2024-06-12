Shopper stunned to find luxury perfume on thrift store shelf: 'Your eye for finding treasure is perfect'

A savvy shopper recently scored the ultimate thrift store find, nabbing a discontinued luxury item for less than 10% of its resale value.

The excited Redditor shared their discovery on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, posting a photo of a shrink-wrapped bottle of Balenciaga's Florabotanica perfume that they snagged for just $25.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post titled "Found a perfume still in shrinkwrap for $25. It's discontinued and goes for over $300!" the lucky shopper revealed details of the incredible deal.

Florabotanica, a scent launched by the high-end fashion house Balenciaga in 2012, has been discontinued for several years. The floral fragrance, with notes of rose, carnation, and mint, now fetches upward of $390 on resale sites like eBay, making this thrift store find an absolute steal.

Shopping secondhand is not only a great way to save money, but it also has significant environmental benefits. The fashion industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon pollution, according to the UN Climate Change, and the beauty industry contributes over 120 billion units of packaging waste annually.

By shopping at local thrift stores, consumers reduce demand for new products and keep usable items out of landfills, including wedding dresses, coffeemakers, and designer shoes. Thrifting also supports local charities and reduces the environmental impact of shipping new goods.

Fellow Redditors were impressed by the original poster's knack for sniffing out a bargain.

"Your eye for finding treasure is perfect. Teach me your ways," one commenter pleaded.

A self-proclaimed online perfume seller offered some sage advice: "Don't open it to smell. Check the numbers on the box. Study the other ones for sale and their boxes. You scored! I go to Fragrantica and copy and paste the info on the notes and when the scent was developed and by whom."

Another user simply gushed: "This scent is gorgeous!"

The next time you're in the market for a new perfume or beauty product, consider checking your local thrift store before heading to the department store counter. You might just discover a hidden gem that's delightfully green for your wallet and the planet.

