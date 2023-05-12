This Black+Decker lawn care tool is a total game-changer: ‘This is one little beast’

Unlike gas-powered lawn tools, Black+Decker electric mowers are at no risk of being banned.

Yard equipment has been in the news a surprising amount recently, as state and city governments decide on whether they will ban gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers.

Because these gas appliances spew out absurd amounts of asthma-triggering pollution and contribute to the overheating of our planet, there are more and more of these motions throughout the nation.

Yet, despite the ongoing wave of bans, not all businesses are invested in selling electric alternatives to gas-powered lawn care tools. Luckily, brands like Black+Decker have prioritized selling electric tools and appliances so that people can perfect their yards without polluting their communities and air.

Black+Decker has been offering electric lawn mowers since the 1990s. Since then, the company has continued to innovate and improve its electric mowers, making them more reliable and efficient.

Which Black+Decker electric mower is best?

If you don’t have a large yard, you may want to consider the Black+Decker 20V Lithium 12-inch 3-in-1 Compact Mower, which is the brand’s highest-rated and bestselling cordless electric mower, costing $144.

It’s easy to maneuver and lightweight (at just 15 pounds), making it perfect for small yards. One reviewer commented “don’t let the small size fool you …. This is one little beast. Easy to handle with one hand and cuts the grass nicely … better than pushing a manual lawnmower around.”

But if you’re not looking for a compact mower or have a larger yard, you could swing for the brand’s Corded 13-Amp, 20-inch mower, which sells for $211 on Amazon. This mower has a powerful motor that can get rid of both overgrowth as well as thick grass. And while it’s heftier than the Compact Mower, it still folds up neatly for easy storage.

If you’re looking for a reliable and affordable electric lawn mower that isn’t at risk of being banned, then a Black+Decker electric mower is a great choice. They are easy to use and environmentally friendly.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.