Nonprofit wages years-long war against aggressive vine: 'It's a win-win'

This restoration matters far beyond this one preserve.

At first glance, the River's Edge Preserve in Falmouth, Maine, looks like a peaceful, green escape. But behind the calm scene, the Falmouth Land Trust has been locked in a yearslong battle with an invasive vine called bittersweet.

This woody plant strangles trees, crowds out native species, and leaves behind what conservationists call a "food desert" for birds and pollinators, per the Portland Press Herald.

The Herald also reported that the Falmouth Land Trust acquired the 24-acre preserve in 2024, and the land was overrun. The ongoing battle of clearing it has required saws, herbicides, and a whole lot of patience.

"It's a win-win for developers and to help conserve some land," developer David Chase said to PPH, explaining that the preserve was donated as part of a nearby housing project. For the trust, the win is access to a slice of riverfront forest and a chance to bring balance to the ecosystem.

This restoration matters far beyond this one preserve. Invasive plants like round-leaved bittersweet are a headache not just for conservation groups but for homeowners, too. They spread fast, require constant maintenance, and can turn even a small yard into a tangled mess.

Not to mention, these invasive plants can outcompete the native plant life. Bittersweet, especially with its massive weight, can smother plants and even go as far as uprooting trees.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

One Good Samaritan took on the challenge of manually removing bittersweet from a local public trail all by himself. This endeavor couldn't have been simple, considering that bittersweet can be as thick as a human forearm.

Luckily, there are ways to combat this overgrowth beyond manual pulling and tugging. Rewilding a yard or green space with native plants can have many benefits, saving you both money and time on maintenance.

The Falmouth Land Trust knows it will take years to fully push back the bittersweet. But every patch of milkweed and every returning bird is proof that native plants can thrive again when given the chance.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.