  • Outdoors Outdoors

Good Samaritan shares before-and-after photos of satisfying project on public trail: 'It looks amazing'

"Now you have to keep visiting, which is a good thing."

by Michael Muir
"Now you have to keep visiting, which is a good thing."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A civic-minded Reddit user shared pictures of a hard day's work spent clearing a pesky invasive plant from a trailhead in New Hampshire. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thread, posted to r/invasivespecies, shows the before-and-after photos of the poster's efforts to remove overgrown bittersweet manually. 

In the first image, the sign is scarcely visible, but in the latter, it's clear.

The plant is Oriental bittersweet, an invasive species found throughout the Northeast and Midwest. Like so many other problem plants in the United States, it was imported from Asia for its aesthetic qualities in the 19th century, according to Arnold Arboretum

Outside of its native range, it grows thick and fast, outcompeting native flora. It can be particularly destructive to trees as the vines grow upwards and wrap around the tree's trunks, causing them to become girdled. 

As the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay noted, a fully grown plant can be as thick as a human forearm, making it a real challenge to remove. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

It shouldn't be mistaken for the native American bittersweet, which plays a valuable role in the ecosystem as its bright fruits are a key food source for several birds. The primary visual difference between the two is the placement of the flowers and fruits. 

In simple terms, the American bittersweet's flowers are at the end of the branch stem; its invasive cousin's fruits are located in the axils of the leaves. 

The images emphasize the importance of taking decisive action to curb the spread of invasive species in an area. There are other, less labor-intensive ways to support the ecosystem, and they come with some big upsides. 

It all starts at home. By rewilding a yard with native plants, homeowners can enjoy the beauty of nature with flora ideally suited to the local environment. A natural lawn requires much less effort to maintain than monoculture lawns, while saving a good deal of cash, too.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The comments heaped praise on the poster's efforts. 

"Looks awesome," said one. "Great work." 

Another made a similar comment, saying, "Well, it looks amazing. Thank you for your hard work!"

"Now you have to keep visiting, which is a good thing," added another commenter. "You now have a solid reason to visit that place. Great work and kill all bittersweet." 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x