Cyclist shares frustrating video of driver not paying attention while violating bike lane rules: 'You'd think people would be more aware'

It is always good to be mindful of our surroundings when we are out and about, especially when we have to think fast and avoid a potential incident.

One Redditor with a love for cycling posted a video on the subreddit r/IdiotsInCars showing a potential collision with a vehicle that abruptly entered the designated bike lane as they were right behind them.

The original poster is shown to be following along the bike lane, coming up on what appears to be a vehicle with a right signal light on, indicating an effort to find a parking space. The vehicle then turns off the signal and enters the driver's lane. Not long after, the driver swiftly turns to the right again, blocking the bike lane the OP is riding on.

"This is the first time I've had something like this happen after riding this stretch dozens of times. You'd think people would be more aware given how many cyclists are always up and down this road," said the shocked Redditor.

Bike lanes continue to gain popularity in major metropolitan areas. According to the Colorado-based People for Bikes Coalition, cities such as Austin are estimated to increase traffic capacity by about 25,000 trips a day because of a protected bike lane network.

Research from universities like the University of Colorado Denver and the University of New Mexico has shown that cities with protected and separated bike lanes have significantly fewer deaths and injuries for all road users. In fact, cities with these dedicated bike lanes saw a 44% reduction in fatalities compared to the average city.

In a release by the Tri-City Herald, a study of five cities found that 56% of residents found protected bike lanes improved street quality, and 43% shared it made their neighborhoods more desirable for living. Additionally, as bikes produce no harmful air pollution, public health improves as a result.

The video ends with the cyclist quickly maneuvering around the vehicle, reminding the driver to be mindful of where they are going. Other cyclists are shown in surprise as well, expressing concern for the incident.

One user supported the cyclist and questioned the design of the bike lane by commenting: "It would probably be better to be on the other side next to the median rather than in a spot people have to cross to park."

Another user expressed gratitude for the OP by writing: "Glad you're ok."

