State holds competition with cash prizes to kill invasive snake species devastating local ecosystems: 'Don't let it loose'

The Burmese python is a huge problem for Florida's ecosystems. The invasive snakes impact native snake species, spread diseases to other local animals, and can cause contamination of native animals hunted for consumption because of their high mercury levels, as the Guardian detailed.

That's why, every August, the state holds its annual Florida Python Challenge, in which participants trap and humanely kill as many Burmese pythons as possible. In addition to helping maintain the state's biodiversity and protecting local ecosystems, the most productive hunters can pick up some impressive cash prizes.

According to the Guardian, the hunt is split into categories. In each, $2,500 goes to the person or team with the most kills, with $1,500 for the runner-up, and $1,000 is given to the person who kills the longest python. A $10,000 grand prize is awarded to the person across all categories who snags the most snakes.

The pythons must be killed immediately upon capture using humane methods like air guns or captive bolts, as the Palm Beach Post noted.

"They are a well-established invasive species across much of south Florida, unfortunately, in our natural areas," Sarah Funck of the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the Guardian. "A huge part of this challenge is to make sure that people understand about this issue and understand that in general, when you have a non-native species present in the state for whatever purpose, don't let it loose – that can be really detrimental to our environment."

While killing animals to help biodiversity might seem counterintuitive, Burmese pythons were never meant to make a home for themselves in Florida, and by doing so, they have threatened the survival of species crucial to the state's ecosystem.

It's thought they arrived in South Florida via the pet trade, per the U.S. Geological Survey, and following either intentional or accidental release, they have gone on to establish themselves, particularly in the Everglades National Park.

It's not only snakes that are causing issues for native natural species. Lionfish have been devouring herbivores in coral reef ecosystems in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed, which can affect algae growing out of control. This can be detrimental to the health of coral reefs, and another competition to catch these creatures off Florida's coast has been introduced.

Meanwhile, invasive green crabs in New York have been responsible for river bank erosion per PreventionWeb, which can reduce water quality and result in land loss.

Whether it's through competition or serving them up at mealtime, getting a handle on invasive species is crucial for a healthy ecosystem that benefits us all.

