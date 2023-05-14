Upgrading your stove could cost you hundreds if you don’t do the right research — here’s how to avoid excess costs

You’ll want to ensure the brand you choose offers a wide range of features and settings.

Scientists have been exposing one of the gas industry’s biggest secrets: Gas stoves are bad for our health.

In addition to reportedly causing at least one in eight childhood asthma cases, these polluting stoves leak known carcinogens like benzene.

In light of this wave of gas stove news, many people are looking for alternatives that aren’t as bad for their health. Luckily, induction stoves are proving to be not just safer alternatives but serious upgrades in many respects.

Induction stoves are faster, easier to clean, more efficient to run, and even cook more evenly when compared with traditional gas or electric stoves. Plus, not producing nasty planet-warming or asthma-worsening air pollution is a serious upside.

But just because induction is better doesn’t mean it’s easy to figure out which is the best stove for your kitchen.

The best induction stove

When it comes to finding the best induction stove, there are a few factors to consider. First, you’ll want to look for a brand with a good reputation for quality and reliability. Some of the top brands include GE, Whirlpool, Bosch, and Samsung.

Additionally, you’ll want to ensure the brand you choose offers a wide range of features and settings. This will ensure that you get the most out of your induction stove.

The next variable you’ll need to consider is the cost. Induction ranges can vary greatly depending on the brand and features you choose. Forbes reported that lower-end induction stoves cost roughly $1,000, not including installation, meaning it’s a significant financial investment.

Higher-end brands and models of induction stovetops are available for nearly $3,500.

Getting money back

Luckily, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to an $840 rebate (depending on your income level) when you install an induction stove. Plus, if your home had a gas stove before the upgrade, you could get an extra $500 back for the conversion. This means getting nasty gas out of your house has never been cheaper.

Of course, the best induction stove for you will depend on your needs, budget, and cooking preferences. But it is clear that this upgrade is good for your health, the planet, and your cooking — and is now cheaper than ever.

