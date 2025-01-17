Homeowners debate best tools for this tedious yard task: 'Good riddance'

"It's awesome, and we are now buying the whole ecosystem."

Home ownership is a lot of work, and you don't want any of your hard-earned time away from your job going down the drain. So, before making any major decisions, you can check with others to learn from their experiences.

That's what one Redditor did, asking about the "best bang for your buck electric lawn mower."

"As a new home owner, I am looking for a recommendation," they wrote in r/homeowners. "... Not looking to spend too much and am not picky about my lawn."

Their home was on a 6,000-square-foot lot with a lot of trees and garden beds and not much grass.

Votes came in for Ego, Ryobi, Greenworks, and other brands, while one user suggested turning to the same company that supplied any electric tools "so you have one set of batteries that work."

There was a clear favorite.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I'd go with Ego," one Redditor wrote. "My neighbor has the standard width self propelled, it cuts nice and manages his 5,000ish sqft yard on a single charge. I have their blower, string trimmer, edger, and a chainsaw that are all very nice to use and all use the same type of battery."

Someone else said: "Love our Ego. It's awesome and, we are now buying the whole ecosystem and giving away our ice [internal combustion engine] lawnmower. Good riddance, gas engines!!!"

No matter the brand, electric yard tools are climbing the ladder. Cities and states are banning gas-powered machines because of their outsize impact on human health and the planet, and homeowners are finding they're better off without them. Ditching a traditional mower can keep polluting gases that cause cancer and warm the planet out of the atmosphere.

Gas and maintenance cost time and money, and an electric lawn mower, for example, won't stink up your garage or create a din in the neighborhood if you want to cut the grass at 7 a.m.

Saving our health, the environment, and your money? OK, Captain America, strap on that shield and get mowing.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.