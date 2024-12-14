Reviewer stunned by performance after unboxing all-electric mower: 'The results were mind blowing'

Although gas-powered lawn mowers are still the predominant type of mower on the market, that may not be true for long. As it turns out, you do not need to burn a whole bunch of gasoline just to mow your lawn, as one product reviewer and content creator recently displayed while reviewing a Litheli Electric Mower on her YouTube channel.

"I Tested the Litheli Electric Mower and the Results Were Mind-Blowing!" Stephanie Kauffman (@StephanieKauffman) titled her review video.

In the video, Stephanie unboxes her brand-new 20-volt cordless brushless mower (which retails for $177.77 on the Litheli website, but is currently sold out) and walks her audience through the process of assembly and usage.

"This is a very easy lawn mower to maneuver. It's very lightweight, but it's pretty powerful," she says.

Overall, it did not seem like Stephanie had a bad thing to say about the electric mower.

That's good news for other yard care enthusiasts and for the planet. Gas-powered mowers (and other gas-powered equipment like leaf blowers and chainsaws) are even worse for the health of our environment — and everyone in their immediate vicinity — than many people might assume.

Gas mowers are not designed for fuel efficiency. As such, using one for only one hour produces as much air pollution as driving a car for 350 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency via Scientific American.

Gas mowers also release particulate pollution that can cause respiratory problems for people nearby. They are also very loud.

All of these problems have led several cities to consider and enact bans on certain types of gas-powered yard equipment.

Luckily for everyone, electric alternatives now exist — and the technology around them is getting better all the time. Electric mowers are quieter, lighter, and don't require expensive and polluting gasoline.

Although some longtime users of gas-powered equipment like to point out that their traditional versions are more powerful, as Stephanie displayed in her review video, a battery is perfectly capable of producing enough power to cut blades of grass — and, even better, you can charge your electric lawn mower as easily as you charge your phone.

