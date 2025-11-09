Driver shares honest reaction after test-driving Tesla Cybertruck: 'Oversized go cart'

"Every driver walks away with a different story."

Cybertrucks are among the most divisive and controversial vehicles ever produced. From aesthetics to safety, size, and features, it's an EV truck that most people either love or hate.

Some drivers are sharing their strong opinions with the world after test-driving Tesla Cybertrucks and causing a stir in online communities.

What's happening?

An automotive journalist for TorqueNews discussed a brutal Cybertruck review he discovered in a Facebook post. A Facebook user named Brandon Reed wrote the post explaining why his Cybertruck-driving experience didn't live up to the hype.

For example, Brandon complained about the Cybertruck's speed, small steering wheel, and poor visibility. In his review, he also called it ugly and said he felt bad for people who had spent $150,000 to buy one.

"It does turn some heads, but honestly, it's an oversized go cart," Brandon wrote.

Brandon's Facebook post sparked a range of reactions in the comments, with people both agreeing and disagreeing with his Cybertruck perspective.

Why are Cybertruck reviews important?

Reviews of Cybertrucks and other EVs are helpful because they provide insights into the positive and negative aspects of vehicles that others may be interested in buying. This information helps drivers make informed decisions and understand the pros and cons of specific EV models.

The TorqueNews author shared several insights based on this Facebook review, including the Cybertruck's polarizing design, performance expectations, and technological innovations.

Regarding the emotional divide Cybertrucks, in particular, create, he wrote, "Every driver walks away with a different story, and that may be exactly what Tesla wanted."

EV reviews can also help automakers understand customer perceptions and what resonates with drivers, enabling them to adapt their products and marketing strategies. Automakers may benefit from these insights to improve sales and support the widespread adoption of clean-energy transportation.

How can I get a balanced perspective on EVs?

Automotive magazines are a great source of information on new and popular EV models, as well as online forums that feature first-hand driver reviews.

The Cool Down offers articles that debunk common EV myths and share the truth about EV ownership. It's also a smart idea to talk with EV owners you know personally to learn from their experiences.

Regardless of the type of EV you choose, with all this advice in mind, you'll be helping reduce heat-trapping air pollution and setting a sustainable example for others to follow.

