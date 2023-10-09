Home gardener urges fellow growers to seed this one plant for an easy addition the garden — and the palate

Vegetable growers, it’s time to give beets a chance, says home gardener and TikToker Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide). The versatile vegetable comes in many varieties and can be used in a wide range of recipes.

The scoop

Beets are easy to grow, highly nutritious, and a cool season crop that does well in spring and fall. Both the root and the greens are edible and are usually ready to harvest about seven to eight weeks after planting, according to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. Kaleb suggests cutting the tops off with about an inch left on the root and storing them separately to keep them fresh for longer.

How it’s helping

Bringing more diversity into the diet is good for our health and can benefit the soil where vegetables grow.

Beets come in a variety of colors and flavor profiles. Some are sweeter, while others lean into their earthy notes. They bring a pop of color to the plate in their vibrant shades of yellow, red, or magenta. Kaleb notes that Golden Boy beets might be a good place to start for those unsure about eating the root, since they are less earthy and a bit sweeter than other varieties.

Adding beets to your plate supports the brain and the heart and may even improve athletic performance, according to He

althline. Kaleb recommends adding beets roasted or thinly sliced to a salad. Try beets raw, roasted, pickled, and juiced in recipes from salads to desserts.

What everyone’s saying

Beet fans agreed that beets deserve a second look and shared their love for the vegetable. Even if we didn’t enjoy a certain food when we were younger, that doesn’t mean we won’t like it today. Bon Appétit explains that our sense of taste changes over time, giving us good reason to give foods another chance every few years: “As we grow older, taste becomes more a matter of our minds and memories than our physical reaction to sweetness or bitterness. This is when we’re likely to overcome our aversion to beets or cauliflower.”

As one commenter agreed, “I love beets now as an adult. Yum!”

