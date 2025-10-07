Homeowner captures photo of sneaky visitor blending into garden: 'My new favorite Where's Waldo'

A gardener on Reddit was keen to share a picture of a friendly visitor they recently hosted.

"A lizard is checking out my succulents," they wrote to the community at r/succulents.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The fun twist? The lizard's natural camouflage made it a little tricky to spot.

The lizard being shown here is a bearded dragon, which is native to the original poster's home of Australia. Bearded dragons are primarily insectivores, which means this little guy is helping manage pest populations in the garden without the need for harmful chemicals.

Pesticides can ruin soil health by indiscriminately wiping out microbial life. Plus, the runoff has a range of negative consequences for marine environments.

Introducing helpful predators to your garden is a well-established alternative strategy for many horticulturalists. Ladybugs are great for handling mites and aphids, for example. Some farms have employed owls to deal with rodents.

It's worth noting that it's not recommended to feed pet bearded dragons insects from the garden, however. They're prone to parasites and have a gut biome determined by a domesticated diet.

Succulents are a great example of native gardening done right. Australia is extremely arid, so grass lawns require an inordinate amount of watering. That said, succulents are a perfect choice requiring little maintenance and lower water utility costs. Plus, they're absolutely gorgeous and sometimes captivatingly weird.

Other Australians have happily jumped on the trend of succulent gardens thanks to these benefits. Some homeowners have gone so far as to replace their entire lawn with succulents.

The Reddit community was enamoured with the original poster's visitor, provided they could find the bearded dragon.

"This is my new favorite Where's Waldo....I need more!" wrote one community member.

"I stared at this for ten seconds not seeing the 'lizard' and thought 'Is it me? Am I the lizard?'" said another.

