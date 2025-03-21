Homeowner shares stunning photo of transformation of arid front yard: 'That's so pretty'

"That's one way to keep the cats out of the garden."

There are many ways to transform your yard, from grass alternatives to vegetable gardens. One homeowner decided to create a beautiful, if prickly, cacti collection.

Sharing a gorgeous photo with the gardening community on Reddit, this person showed off their hard work. The photo showcased their front yard in Australia, featuring a lovely collection of cacti and succulents.

These plants are not native to Brisbane, which has a fairly humid climate, according to Sightseeing Tours Australia. However, plants like this are much better for the environment than a traditional grass lawn.

Grass lawns cover nearly 50 million acres of land in the United States, NRDC reported: "Every year across the country, lawns consume nearly 3 trillion gallons of water a year, 200 million gallons of gas (for all that mowing), and 70 million pounds of pesticides."

All of this waste and grass has very few benefits. It doesn't support pollinators, and a grass lawn is often much warmer than a shaded and biodiverse area. A local ecosystem is strongest with many different types of plants. A balanced ecosystem supports many types of wildlife and tends not to be overrun with pests, even without pesticides. If you choose native plants, you can support your local ecosystem and save money.

Although the OP's cacti are not native, they are still much better than a basic lawn and much more beautiful. Other hobbyists on Reddit were on the same page, affirming this lovely arid garden.

One person joked, "That's one way to keep the cats out of the garden."

"Great job, that's so pretty, and the plants look so healthy, " wrote someone else.

Another person inquired about maintenance: "Getting in there to do maintenance, clean up, and repotting must be somewhat painful, right? How do you re-pot cacti without hurting yourself?"

The OP responded, saying, "There are many techniques. Small ones are easy, just using a pair of thick gloves. For large ones, I use a pair of thick foams."

