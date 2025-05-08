Homeowner shares brilliant hack to turn empty Parmesan shaker into surprisingly useful cleaning tool: 'Now there is a life hack'

Have you ever been frustrated that the packaging a product comes in doesn't seem to match the way that product is used? One Redditor shared a clever hack that involved repurposing a standard household item, making things more convenient while also saving money and reducing waste.

In a post to the r/Frugal subreddit, they shared that they like to use baking soda as a safe, inexpensive cleaning product but that "the boxes it comes in make me so angry." Their genius solution? Use an empty Parmesan cheese container instead.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

Frustrated by the cardboard packaging, the Redditor took things into their own hands and found a simple, free solution in their own home. They washed an empty plastic Parmesan cheese container with a shaker lid and used it to store and dispense their baking soda.

"Baking soda boxes are not sprinkle friendly, so I put it in a container with a flip-top lid," the original poster explained in the comments.

How it's helping

Beyond making things easier for the OP every time they use baking soda to clean, this genius yet simple hack also saves them money and prevents yet another single-use plastic container from being discarded. Repurposing items that otherwise would go in the trash or recycling bin helps reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and oceans, and it avoids the time and expense of purchasing a new container.

Furthermore, using a Parmesan cheese container to sprinkle baking soda makes it possible to save even more money by purchasing bulk quantities of baking soda, which typically can be found at significantly lower prices.

What everyone's saying

Redditors flocked to the comments to applaud the OP's innovative solution.

"Now there is a life hack!" one exclaimed.

"Great idea! Thanks for sharing," another added. "I'm totally gonna do this at home!"

Others added notes of caution, sometimes based on personal experience.

"Please label that!" one user recommended. "I would grab it to sprinkle it on pizza or something."

Someone else agreed, writing, "My great aunt once made a dish of macaroni and cheese liberally topped with Comet cleanser."

All kidding aside, the OP agreed with the importance of labeling repurposed containers, explaining that they were simply waiting for the outside of the container to dry before labeling the contents as baking soda to avoid a future mishap.

This hack is just one example of how reusing everyday items in creative ways can save time, money, and effort while also reducing waste. You can even earn money in the process of similar activities such as decluttering.

