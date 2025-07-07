Thrifter stunned after finding valuable item hidden in pocket of jeans bought at thrift store: 'Super cool'

Commenters on the Reddit post were as stunned as the poster about the find.

Thrift stores are full of money-saving treasures, and sometimes, those treasures have hidden gems within. If you're lucky, a drawer, box, pocket, or other thrift-find compartment could house something unexpected.

One Redditor shared a photo of a "handmade Navajo sterling silver ring," as identified by a commenter, that they found in the pocket of a pair of secondhand jeans.

The thrifter posted their find on the subreddit r/thrifting, where they said: "After I washed a pair of (awesome) jeans I thrifted, I was folding them and this ring flew out of the pocket ... It fits perfectly btw."

The Navajo ring featured bison-shaped designs stamped into it. Similar rings, made by apparently the same maker, include bears or other animals in place of the bison.

When extra pieces are found attached to or in already bought, inexpensive pieces, it can feel like fate. The original poster felt the ring was meant to be theirs, but lucky finds like this can also be resold for extra cash so that thrifters make a profit.

Thrifting, even for invaluable household items, generally saves shoppers a significant amount of money while also creating a sustainable economy. The economy is an integral factor in society, but overproduction and excessive use of nonrenewable resources for capital harms the environment, according to Econation.

The environmental blog calls a sustainable economy one that uses the right amount of resources to support the nation's economy without consuming more natural resources than are available.

Thrifting can help offset our economy's current overindulgence in nonrenewable resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear energy. According to the University of Colorado Boulder's sustainable guide to thrifting, it keeps items in circulation, wastes fewer resources, reduces chemical pollution, and keeps items out of landfills.

"Super cool," one said. "Reminds me of Yellowstone!"



Another thought it was fate. "Probably that animal is your protector," they said.

