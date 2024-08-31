Shopper stunned after discovering cult-classic kitchen appliance at local thrift store: 'Needed a deep clean but as good as new'

Choosing secondhand is a great way to save money and be a little gentler on the planet.

Le Creuset is a luxury kitchenware brand that can often be found on a wedding registry. But did you know that these items often make it to the shelves of your local thrift shop?

Shoppers have found Dutch ovens and even tagines from the brand. One person was lucky enough to find the high-end kettle for a fraction of the price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Taking to Reddit to brag about the incredible deal they found, one thrifter showed off the Le Creuset Kettle they purchased for just four Euros. Sharing a photo to r/ThriftStoreHauls, the poster said, "Needed a deep clean but as good as new!"

The picture shows a black, classic stovetop kettle. While Le Creuset has several types of kettle, the plastic handles and spout indicate that this person found a Brittany Kettle, which retails for $130. With the conversion rate, €4 is around $4.50, meaning this person got a 96% discount on this kettle.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Choosing secondhand is a great way to save money and be a little gentler on the planet. A study from 2022 found that dedicated thrifters can save up to $1700 a year. Even if you are a casual secondhand shopper, you can save around $100 a year.

Online secondhand retailer ThredUp found that if everyone purchased one pre-loved item instead of new, it would have the same impact as taking 75 million cars off the road for a day. Lots of shoppers have turned to thrifting to help lower their environmental impact. Plus, vintage clothing is often higher quality than many of the fast fashion items available today.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Commenters on the post were quite jealous of this find.

One person left a sarcastic meme that shows three photos of an angry child with the words, "Congrats, happy for you, nice."

"Where did you score it from?" asked someone else, and the OP responded, "Just [a] local thrift store."

This post is a reminder to keep checking the shelves of your local secondhand shop. It may just be your lucky day.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.