Shopper reveals money-saving alternative for popular cleaning product: 'It works just as well'

A thrifty shopper accidentally discovered a perfect cleaning hack that allows you to save money, time, and energy, all while keeping your home pollution-free.

"Allen's vinegar is Canadian and makes an easy DIY glass cleaner," wrote the shopper in the subreddit r/BuyCanadian.

The scoop

In an effort to find a Canadian alternative to the popular Windex cleaning company, this shopper discovered that a simple concoction of two cups of boiled water and one-fourth cup of white or apple cider vinegar works wonders as an all-purpose cleaner.

Add the mixture to a reusable spray bottle, shake gently, and it's ready to clean everything from windows and mirrors to kitchen counters and bathroom tiles.

How it's helping

The simple hack involves just two ingredients and allows one to save considerably on their cleaning budget.

Vinegar's natural cleaning power comes from its acetic acid, which breaks down grease, grime, and mineral deposits without the need for harsh chemicals. This means it disinfects and shines surfaces effectively.

In the meantime, it's a fraction of the cost of store-bought cleaning products. As the OP estimated, "Windex is $.78 per 100ml (on sale) and my blend works out to be less than $0.02 per 100ml."

Beyond savings, the DIY Windex alternative offers benefits for health and the environment. Many conventional cleaning sprays contain volatile organic compounds that can linger in the air long after use, triggering headaches, respiratory irritation, and even long-term health risks. Vinegar, contrastingly, produces zero harmful pollution, leaving indoor air safe.

By switching to a reusable bottle, the hack also helps to reduce plastic waste, which is a major contributor to landfill pollution. Cleaning products typically come in single-use plastic containers that are difficult to recycle due to residue buildup and mixed materials. A simple vinegar-based alternative keeps plastic out of landfills.

Additionally, vinegar is biodegradable, meaning it naturally breaks down without polluting waterways or harming wildlife, as opposed to other chemical cleaners.

What everyone's saying

Redditors were in agreement on the magic of the hack.

"We started using a water/vinegar solution for most cleaning when we had pets that seemed sensitive to chemical cleaners," one commenter explained. "Never stopped since it works just as well, costs less, and produces less chemical waste."

Some even mentioned some unknown cleaning benefits of the mixture that may go above and beyond traditional, chemical cleaners.

"[It] actually works well on hard or crusted food on the counter," they said. "And smells great."

