Expert shares clever hack to handle tough kitchen cleaning task: 'Very satisfying'

A TikToker showed people how to clean gunk and grease without any harsh chemicals.

The scoop

Cleaning TikToker Rebecca O'Shea (@rebecca_oshea) posted the 30-second clip, transforming a greasy, gross extract fan cover with nothing but baking soda and water. The video shows a dirty fan cover at the start, which is sparkling clean by the end.

Rebecca said in the caption, "I am all for cleaning tips & hacks that takes the minimal time and effort so I absolutely love this cleaning tip."

Her tip is simply to cover the vent cover with bicarbonate baking soda, and then pour boiling hot water over it. She lets the cover sit in the hot water and baking soda for about 20 minutes. She says after letting it soak, you should rinse it off with water.

The hack seems to work like magic, and in her own words, she states, "Ahhh the many cleaning powers that bicarbonate of soda has is just magical."

How it's helping

Cleaning old grease off anything is a massive hassle. But baking soda makes it easy, and it's much safer and healthier than using harsh chemical cleaners, like what you find in most heavy-duty degreasers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Inhaling or exposing skin to these toxic chemicals can be harmful to your health. Specifically, solvent-based degreasers pose numerous risks, including hazardous fumes, skin irritation, flammability, and even long-term health problems. The more you use these chemicals, the more at risk you are.

The commercial cleaners may also ruin your belongings. They're so strong that they can strip paint, damage plastic, or discolor metal. Furthermore, introducing these chemicals to the environment worsens pollution and can disrupt ecosystems by hurting animals and plants.

Baking soda is a natural but powerful cleaning substance. It doesn't pose any serious health risks and won't harm your belongings or the planet. The natural, biodegradable powder can serve as a substitute for a wide range of common toxic cleaning products.

Baking soda is also super cheap, and you probably already have it in your home. No need to waste time going to the store or spend $15 on a bottle of degreaser.

Rebecca's video demonstrates the effectiveness of baking soda, even on the most stubborn gunk and grease. The next time you have a tough cleaning task, reach for the baking soda, not the commercial degreaser.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments left a wealth of loving and grateful emojis, from hearts to smiley faces.

One commenter loved watching the baking soda in action, writing, "How very satisfying."

Another was thoroughly impressed, commenting, "Wow."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.