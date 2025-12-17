Gardener shares stunning before-and-after video of yard transformation: 'This is so incredible'

"Now that's a glow up!"

A Pacific Northwest gardener's incredible backyard transformation is inspiring homeowners online. What was once a dirt patch with a few planter boxes became a vibrant, thriving produce garden.

Amanda Cartwright, a stay-at-home mom and gardener, shared her backyard's journey on TikTok. The video opens with a shot of a dirt-ridden space with some planter boxes.

The reveal is a breathtaking sight. Her new yard was complete with galvanized garden beds, an arch, and lush greenery.

Amanda practices "chaos gardening." The method involves scattering seeds instead of planting them into neat rows. It presents a more natural and abundant green space bursting with life.

Amanda's garden transformation comes with personal and environmental benefits.

Turning a conventional lawn into a productive garden gives access to fresh crops. Homeowners cultivate better-tasting fruits and vegetables while saving money on groceries.





Gardening helps improve mental and physical health as well. Green thumbs experience reduced stress, light exercise, and a sense of accomplishment.

When gardeners grow their own food, they become self-sufficient while managing their well-being.

Monoculture grass that becomes native or a resource-saving alternative supports the planet. A native oak, for example, can support more than 550 species of caterpillars.

Native gardens need less maintenance than typical grass lawns. They save time and conserve water, lowering water bills. They also create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which protect the food supply.

Lawn replacements like native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are eco-friendly upgrades.

Amanda's backyard transformation is a reflection of simple, thoughtful gardening choices. A natural lawn that protects the local environment can create larger, healthier ecosystems.

The stunning before-and-after footage delighted Amanda's viewers.

"Amazing garden [and setup, the] plants look so healthy," one user commented.

Another struck by its beauty said, "Now that's a glow up!"

"This is so incredible!" a homeowner wrote.

