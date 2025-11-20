Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after remodeling dreary front yard: 'My mom was a master gardener...'

"All that hard work paying off."

A homeowner took to Reddit to share the incredible overhaul they performed on their yard over the course of four years.

Posting in the r/NoLawns subreddit, they shared the before-and-after of their remarkable transformation of a typical suburban monoculture yard into a stunning garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a beautiful change: The patchy grass has been replaced by gorgeous native plants and a phenomenal brick walkway through the middle, with paving stone paths branching off into other parts of the yard.

They explained that they live in northern Georgia and started the project in 2021.

"My mom was a master gardener, so I had learned a lot from her by helping her in her own perennial garden growing up," they said. "I knew I wanted something different than just lawn because of a.) purely aesthetic reasons and b.) so many articles coming out about the benefits of reducing lawn and introducing natives."

The benefits of switching to a natural yard and rewilding are myriad. Switching away from non-native, monoculture grass yards reduces the amount of water you need to keep them alive and thriving, which in turn reduces your monthly bills considerably.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The native plants and flora attract and support native pollinators, giving them a boost at a time when they're under threat from changing climates and invasive species. It also provides a valuable native food source to local animals, which in turn helps to promote the spread and survival of native plants in the area.

While a native or rewilded yard isn't maintenance-free, it does require less maintenance than a non-native, monoculture yard would.

Commenters were stunned by the transformation.

"Nice work," one said. "Love the natural retreat you created."

"Looks great!" said another. "All that hard work paying off!"

"Bravo!" said a third, "I love seeing all your native plants!"

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.