Homeowner share before-and-after photos after remodeling lifeless front yard: 'Looks really nice'

In the United States, people are increasingly moving from ubiquitous monoculture lawns to natural lawns.

However, standard turf lawns are still everywhere, making instructive examples extremely valuable to homeowners considering the switch.

On Reddit's r/Ceanothus, named for one of California's most iconic native plants, users discuss greenery native to the Golden State. They occasionally provide stunning photos of whole yard transformations. Recently, a user shared a four-image set detailing the totality of their transition to what they described as a "native lawn."

"I'm just the laborer, my wife did all the research and even tried to get San Fernando Valley specific on the new plantings," the modest original poster began.

"We laid cardboard down to kill the original grass," they continued, adding that their "goal" was to replicate the experience of "walking up Aliso Canyon."

The first of four photos depicted a period-perfect mid-century bungalow complete with a 1950s-style manicured lawn. As the photos progressed, the turf made way for mulch. It eventually evolved into a swath of tall, vibrant native plants on either side of the front walk.

Without question, the "after" images were aesthetically pleasing, but looks aren't the whole draw.

Upgrading to a natural lawn and rewilding are approaches to outdoor maintenance with similar philosophies. The former often involves using alternative or local grasses in favor of turf. The latter focuses more on native plants.

Both carry benefits beyond this gorgeous scene at the curb. Native grasses and plants are inherently suited to their region of origin and require less water, less maintenance, and cost less to maintain.

In addition to visual appeal, saving time, and saving money, native lawns and plants work in balance with and support the local ecosystem. They boost biodiversity and provide more space for pollinators that uphold our food chain to thrive.

Granted, the original poster's before-and-after depicted an entire front yard, and they alluded to plans for tackling their backyard. But even partly rewilding, establishing native plants, or xeriscaping a portion of a yard affords many of the same benefits.

Users were floored.

"Stunning! And it must be great to see the birds, bees, and butterflies buzzing around your garden since the transformation," one replied.

"Looks really nice! Good work both of you," another said.

Other commenters were motivated and encouraged by the post.

"Looks awesome! Some inspiration for me, for sure. My wife and I are going to start ripping out the lawn this week (a bit at a time). Doing it piece by piece, and excited to create something beautiful," a third remarked.

