Proud homeowner shares before-and-after photos of charming backyard transformation: 'Figured ... I would go all out'

Some are born with a green thumb, while others can develop one with practice and determination. On Reddit, one excited homeowner stunned internet users with charming before-and-after photos of a flower garden transformation.

Posted to the subreddit r/landscaping, the post highlights a series of photos revealing the transformation of a boring backyard patch of grass into a vibrant flower garden along a brick patio. One of the images showcases how the finished garden complements the adjacent pool and patio chairs, while another includes a welcome pollinator: the butterfly.

"Wife wanted a pool. Figured if I had to level out a spot in the yard, I would go all out. Broke ground in late May 2024 [and] did it entirely myself. … Mostly native pollinator garden is finally filling in," wrote the original poster.

There are many possibilities when it comes to turning lawns into sanctuaries of biodiversity and havens for pollinators, which support the food chain. One example of this is a gardener who turned a debris-filled dumping ground into a thriving garden that included a wildlife-friendly pond.

Native plants do much more beyond the initial beauty, too. For instance, they are resilient against extreme weather events, like droughts, because they are suited for their local climates. Also known as rewilding, introducing native plants also lowers maintenance and water costs.

In addition, cultivating a healthy, biodiverse garden is great for the value of your home. According to a study by the University of Vermont, homes with native landscaping enjoy up to a 14% increase in resale value and a 150% return on investment in resale, per My Home Park.

This makes perfect sense since a survey by the National Association of Landscape Professionals found that 84% of Americans agree that home landscaping is a top consideration when purchasing a home.

A lush garden with native plants is also an effective method to establish what is known as a food forest — a garden filled with fruit trees, shrubs, and vegetables that work together to create a balanced ecosystem. These systems can save homeowners significant money on store-bought produce.

"You did a beautiful job on everything," wrote one Reddit user.

Another user expressed deep admiration for the finished project by commenting, "How lovely!"

