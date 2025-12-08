Homeowner warned after sharing photo of major landscaping blunder: 'Literally not doing anything positive'

A homeowner on Reddit is getting a crash course in tree care after posting a photo of a landscaping project — and commenters were quick to explain why the setup could be doing more harm than good.

The viral thread, shared in the r/arborists subreddit, shows a small ring of pavers placed tightly around the base of a yard tree. What the homeowner thought was a decorative border quickly turned into a lesson on one of the most common backyard mistakes.

The post drew attention because many commenters recognized the arrangement as a version of a "mulch volcano" — or, in this case, a "paver volcano." Both are notorious blunders that can slowly weaken a tree by hiding or burying its root flare. Without that flare exposed, moisture gets trapped, soil can compact around the trunk, and roots may start to circle or suffocate beneath heavy materials.

"Remove the pavers and the grass at least three feet out," one arborist advised. "Expose the root flare."

Another commenter added that the setup was "literally not doing anything positive," especially since grass had already grown inside the circle (click here to view the post if the embed does not appear).

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the damage from mulch or paver volcanoes can take years to show, it's preventable — and addressing it can save homeowners time, money, and stress in the long run. Similar mishaps, including homeowners accidentally burying trees under decorative rock and gardeners discovering years of hidden rot beneath overmulched trunks, further demonstrate the potential damage these mishaps cause.

Correcting the issue often creates an opportunity to rethink the surrounding yard, and many commenters urged the homeowner to go for a healthier, low-maintenance approach. Options such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can reduce mowing, lower water bills, and save money on fertilizer and lawn treatments. Even a partial lawn replacement can help homeowners enjoy these benefits while creating space for deeper, healthier root growth.

Native plant lawns, in particular, support pollinators — the bees and butterflies that keep our food supply functioning — and create a more resilient, low-input yard.

Redditors didn't hold back their opinions.

"Yes. It serves no purpose," one wrote.

Another commenter added: "I want to see some root flare after you remove it."

A third user put it more bluntly: "No one likes a sick or dying tree."

