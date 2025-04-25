Gardening expert reveals money-saving tip using common household item: 'Secret to saving seeds'

This trick can also work for other means.

Stop throwing out those silica gel packets that come in packaged foods and shoe boxes, especially if you're a gardener. According to a Reddit post in the r/gardening subreddit, you're throwing out a free boost to your seed life.

The scoop

The original poster wrote that the material is the "secret to saving seeds," just as they can preserve packaged nuts, dried fruits, candies, and so on — and experts agree.

The University of Minnesota Extension site advises planters to store seeds in tightly sealed glass containers and add some silica-gel desiccant "to absorb moisture from the air and help keep the seeds dry."

How it's helping

Before you enjoy your homegrown tomatoes or peas, there are a few steps to prepare your seeds, such as proper drying. Otherwise, you risk premature germination. If you plan to store them for a period, drying is even more essential to avoid spoilage. Keeping them dry is where silica comes in handy.

While you can buy a package of silica gel from home goods and art/craft stores such as Michaels, it's a commonly available material found in many products, ranging from dried food to pharmaceuticals.

You can upcycle those packets as seed savers and save money on more expensive air dehumidifiers. Seeds of Diversity advises to "put an envelope of silica gel and an envelope of seeds in a sealed jar for two days. Remove the silica to prevent over-drying, and keep the seeds sealed in the dry jar for years."

Knowing your recycling options in this case helps your green thumb while keeping more items from landfills and oceans already overflowing with microplastics and other waste that can take decades or even centuries to dissolve. Moisture breeds mold or rust, which can ruin valuables.

However, if you plan to make money on old electronics or clothing that is no longer in use, keep them in vintage condition using the silica gel packet hack or other air-drying methods. Then, you can make money on cash, rebates, and other deals through organizations such as Trashie or GotSneakers.

What everyone's saying

This seed-saving trick can work for other means, such as cigar boxes and flowers.

One commenter stated: "I use them to keep my tools like files in my workshop free from rust."

In addition to these packets, another gardener mentioned using an "ageless oxygen absorber in my seed storage containers."

Do you have cats? One person advised: "If you want to get a lot of silica gel desiccant for cheap, crystal cat litter is the same stuff."

