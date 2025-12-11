Driver turns car around after noticing 'awesome' detail of nearby house: 'This is the dream'

"Drove by this house and just had to take a pic."

We've all seen features in a certain home that caught our eye, maybe ones that even caused us to do a double-take.

But when a garden causes people to stop their cars and take pictures, well, you know it's something special.

That's the garden that was spotted by one driver, who was not only compelled to stop and take a picture, but also to share that picture with the world. They posted the photo to the r/NoLawns subreddit, allowing thousands of people to enjoy the lush, colorful blooms.

"Drove by this house and just had to take a pic," the OP wrote. "Such an awesome garden."

Commenters spotted several colorful flowers in the garden, such as rudbeckia, phlox, and canna, painting the garden in various shades of purple, orange, yellow, red, and white.

Even better, all of these are native plants across much of the United States, providing a number of benefits to gardens and gardeners alike.

Native plants have usually spent decades (if not longer) adapting to their local environments. This means they're well-suited to the weather, soil, and water where they live, allowing them to thrive without needing extra time, care, or supplemental nutrients.

They also provide fertile grounds for local pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, to thrive. These pollinators are a vital part of our ecosystems, as they spread pollen to other plants in their region. This not only keeps flowers lush and colorful, but also helps fruit and vegetables grow.

By "rewilding" your yard, you can fill it with native plants that attract these pollinators, saving yourself time and money, while also making it beautiful. And as evidenced by the r/NoLawns subreddit, this is a movement that is clearly buzzing.

"I saw a garden like this earlier this year and I could close my eyes and hear all the bees," one commenter wrote. "It was awesome!"

