Gardener shares breathtaking photo of meadow in place of traditional lawn: 'That is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen'

A sea of yellow flowers is standing out on Reddit and showing a beautiful alternative to a traditional lawn.

Redditors are getting excited because it's the season for these yellow flowers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shared on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit has three images: the first of rudbeckia flowers in the middle of trees, the second of a close-up, and the third of a purple flower called echinacea.

The OP said, "Rudbeckia season in the meadow. Be the echinacea in a sea of rudbeckia!"

Opting for a nontraditional lawn like this one has many benefits, not just beauty. According to the American Society of Landscape Architects, native lawns require less maintenance, including less pesticides, fertilizers, and water. They also require less mowing. Not needing to do these things can save you time and money. It can also help the environment because it prevents water runoff.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, runoff threatens clean water because the fertilizers and pesticides you use on your lawn get into rivers, lakes, streams, and the ocean.

Another benefit of native lawns is they absorb polluting gases, which can improve air quality. A study conducted between 2000 and 2018 in Sweden found that reducing polluting gases prevented 3,000 premature deaths per year.

These native lawns are also an excellent place for pollinators such as butterflies, hummingbirds, and bees. Not only will it be fun to have these visitors in your yard, but they are crucial to ensuring there is enough food. They fertilize many of the crops that we eat.

You can also upgrade to a natural lawn to reap all of these benefits.

Many of the users were excited by the images.

One Redditor commented, "That is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."

Another user agreed and said, "Is that heaven?"

One user commented, "I love rudbeckia season!"

