Gardener shows off dramatic before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'It's like night and day difference'

A gardener took to Reddit to share inspiring snaps of their yard's dramatic transformation from a drab patch of land to a vibrant garden teeming with color and life.

They posted the before-and-after shots to r/gardening, showing what's possible in just a few months. The yard was in the 6b plant hardiness zone. The Department of Agriculture developed the system to act as a guide for the survivability of plants in a given region, and this garden is in the middle of the scale.

One of the poster's responses revealed the contents of the vegetable patch: "I have pumpkin, watermelon, pickle cukes … cantaloupe, Malabar vining spinach, gooseneck squash, rampicante squash, and four types of tomatoes ON the panels, but my zucchini and butter squash are just in front of them so other things grow behind it."

Growing your own food offers multiple benefits beyond just saving money. Homegrown produce has greater nutritional density and superior taste. It also helps reduce the environmental impact of large-scale agriculture. Upgrading a yard with native plants is also easier and less expensive than rearing other species since natives have adapted to the local climate.

The supporting plants around this patch attracted some interest. "Gorgeous Cannas!" one commenter said. Cannas are a highly beneficial plant that studies have found to be surprisingly effective at removing pollutants from water. For the home gardener, these fast-growing beauties can serve as a natural windbreak, and the nectar-rich flowers attract beneficial pollinators. Moreover, they're good for soil and an ideal companion plant as they are resistant to deer and rabbits, per Gardenia.

The pictures attracted thousands of admirers. "Amazing transformation! It's like night and day difference. Great job!" one person said. Another added: "Wow!!! That's a total transformation. That looks really awesome."

Someone else marveled at the satisfaction such a garden must bring, writing: "Oh, to have afternoon tea in a lovely garden of my own creation... Must be one of the greatest bliss of all time."

